 Major Disaster Averted: Pilgrims' LPG Cylinder Catches Fire During Pandharpur Wari; No Injuries Reported
Nobody was injured in the incident as the fire brigade personnel swiftly separated the cylinder and doused the flames, they said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Major Disaster Averted: Pilgrims' LPG Cylinder Catches Fire During Pandharpur Wari; No Injuries Reported | Representative Photo

An LPG cylinder caught fire during the 'palkhi' or palanquin procession being taken out as part of the annual pilgrimage near Saswad town in Pune district on Thursday, officials said.

article-image

Incident happened when the group was cooking

"The incident took place when some of the pilgrims from a 'dindi', a small group of devotees, who are part of the palkhi procession of Saint Dnyaneshwar and Saint Tukaram Maha were cooking food using the cylinder near Saswad town in Purandar tehsil of the district," a fire brigade official said.

"The cylinder suddenly caught fire, and the pilgrims tried to put out the fire but failed to do so. A team of fire brigade personnel that is part of the 'wari' (pilgrimage) rushed to the spot, separated the cylinder and doused the fire. An untoward incident was averted due to the timely action," he said.

Lakhs of devotees undertake the pilgrimage on foot to Pandharpur town in Solapur district, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year from all parts of Maharashtra to visit the temple of Lord Vitthal. This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi is being celebrated on July

