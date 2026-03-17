Major Crackdown In Nashik: 447 Cylinders Seized, 7 Booked For Black Marketing | Representational Image

Nashik: The Supply Department conducted a raid in the NICE complex area on Satpur Road and seized as many as 447 gas cylinders. The operation, carried out with police assistance, involved cylinders and other materials worth around ₹25 lakh. Satpur Police have registered a case against seven individuals under laws related to black marketing of essential commodities, tightening the investigation.



According to available information, the administration had been on alert following multiple complaints about the black marketing of gas cylinders. Acting on a tip-off about such activities in the Satpur area, a team from the District Supply Department, along with Satpur Police, conducted a late-night raid on Monday at the NICE complex.

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During the inspection, a total of 447 cylinders were seized, including 158 filled and 289 empty ones. Additionally, two small tempos and one large truck were also taken into custody. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around ₹25 lakh.



The concerned agency operator has claimed that no black marketing was involved and that the cylinders were being transported to a warehouse. However, the supply department and police are verifying this claim and are also investigating whether more individuals are involved in the case.