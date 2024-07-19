Major Accident Disrupts Traffic On Pune-Bengaluru Highway | Sourced

A major accident occurred on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway near Jambhulwadi on Friday morning, causing significant traffic disruption. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

According to the information received, the fire brigade control room got a call about the accident at 8:55am. Rescue vans from Navale fire station and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) fire brigade were immediately dispatched. Upon arrival, firefighters found that a large container truck had been hit from behind by another container truck, resulting in the accident.

The injured driver, Raosaheb Pingare, was trapped in the wreckage. Extricating him took about 20-30 minutes, and he was promptly sent to a hospital for treatment.

Firefighters ensured no other individuals were trapped in the vehicles. Due to the collision, oil had spilled onto the road, making it slippery. The hazard was mitigated by spreading soil over the affected area. With assistance from the police department, the accident vehicles were moved to the roadside.

Pingare is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.