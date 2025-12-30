Mahayuti Alliance Breaks Down In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Ticket Denial Triggers Ruckus | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the alliance between BJP and Shiv Sena could not be finalised for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, aspirants who did not receive BJP candidatures created a ruckus in front of the party office on Tuesday. On the other hand, Shiv Sena activists celebrated the breaking of the alliance.

BJP aspirant Divya Marathe, who was willing to contest the election from Ward No. 20, was not given the ticket. She, along with her supporters, created a ruckus, alleging that she had been working for the party for the past 18 years, but someone else had been given the ticket. She alleged that party leaders had allotted tickets to those who have nothing to do with the party and are newly inducted members.

In all, nine rounds of meetings were held between BJP and Shiv Sena leaders regarding the alliance, but no solution was reached. BJP claimed seven important seats, and hence, dissatisfied Shiv Sena activists called a morcha at the residence of guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday. At midnight, Shiv Sena issued AB forms to 65 candidates, said Shirsath.

BJP stood firm on its stand of giving 37 seats to Shiv Sena and directed candidates to be prepared to file nomination forms on Tuesday, said BJP city chief Kishor Shitole.

After a series of discussions on Monday, BJP was not in the mindset of an alliance and hence Shiv Sena had to make a decision, said Shirsath.

The picture is similar across municipal corporations in Marathwada. Disputes between allied parties in both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi have failed to reach any consensus.

In Parbhani, BJP and Shiv Sena have formed an alliance, while the NCP and NCP (SP) are contesting together. Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have formed a third front.

In Jalna, there is consensus on some seats between the BJP and Shiv Sena, but the NCP is prepared to contest independently. As NCP was ignored during seat-sharing talks, the party has taken this decision, sources said.

In Nanded, the BJP has decided to contest independently. Shiv Sena, alleging it has received very few seats, has planned to show its strength. In Latur, the situation is similar.