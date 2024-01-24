Mahasanskruti Mahotsav: Give Preference To Local Artistes, Urges Minister Sandipan Bhumare |

The Directorate of Cultural Affairs in Maharashtra is set to organise a state-level Mahasanskruti Mahotsav soon. Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister and District Guardian Minister, Sandipan Bhumre, directed officers during a meeting on Tuesday to prioritise local artistes in the Mahotsav. He appealed to artistes to attend a meeting on January 25 to discuss preparations for the festival.

The directorate plans to organise a five-day Mahasanskruti Mahotsav in each district in the state. Bhumre addressed a meeting at the district collectorate to plan for the festival, with the participation of various officials. State Housing Minister Atul Save, Chief Administrator of Cidco Sudhanshu Goyal, Principal Secretary Urban Development Aseemkumar Gupta, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, Acting District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Deputy District Collector Prabhoday Muley, and other officers were present.

The Mahotsav will showcase traditional art forms of Maharashtra, including Powada, Bharud, Gondhal, and others. Bhumre directed officers to give preference to local artistes in the festival.

To plan the festival effectively, a meeting will be held at the District Planning Committee Hall on January 25 at 11am. The Chairman of the District Festival Committee and District Collector, Dr Arvind Lokhande, called on senior artistes, experts, dramatists, directors, actors, musicians, singers, dancers, and art experts from the district to attend the meeting.