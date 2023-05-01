 Maharashtra: State-Level pottery expo kicks off
The event aims to promote and encourage rural industries and enable the holistic development of people living in rural areas.

Pune Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil inaugurated Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board's state-level exhibition of pottery on May 1, which will continue till May 3. The event aims to promote and encourage rural industries and enable the holistic development of people living in rural areas.

In attendance were Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman Ravindra Sathe, Chief Executive Officer Anshu Sinha, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Bipin Jagtap, Assistant Chief Executive Officer Nityanand Patil, District Village Industries Officer Amar Raut, Khadi Village Industries Commission Director Yogesh Bhamre, and entrepreneur Srikant Badve, among others.

Expressing his hope for the promotion and encouragement of rural industries, Chandrakant Patil emphasized the need for the holistic development of people living in rural areas. He stated that such initiatives will ensure that young people do not need to move to the city for employment opportunities.

The exhibition showcases a variety of pottery items and is open to the public. The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board seeks to empower and uplift rural communities through sustainable development and economic growth.

