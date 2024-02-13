Maharashtra: Silk Industry Gets Major Boost With Approval Of 'Silk Samagra-2 ISDSI' Scheme |

The Maharashtra government has granted administrative approval for the implementation of the 'Silk Samagra-2 ISDSI' scheme, a centrally awarded initiative falling under the central sector scheme. This development is set to significantly benefit weavers, silk farmers, and the Paithani industry in Yeola. The approval has been given for a 'Government Silk Fund Market' in Yeola and reserving 25 acres of land for a 'Silk Park' at Erandgaon.

The scheme aligns with the state's Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023-28, focussing on the comprehensive development of sericulture and related industries. With a favourable climate for sericulture in Maharashtra, the industry offers substantial employment potential and serves as a reliable income source for farmers, contributing to rural economic development. The approval has been given after efforts of the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, Chhagan Bhujbal.

The 'Silk Samagra-2 ISDSI' scheme emphasises the entire silk production chain, from mulberry cultivation to textile production. It aims to promote high-quality mulberry varieties, large-scale production of disease-free hybrid clutches, and the adoption of advanced technology for scientific insect rearing. The scheme also underscores the importance of post-harvest processing, ensuring that mulberry and tussar silk hanks are processed within the state, contributing to the creation of quality embroidery, silk sarees, and ready-made silk garments.

This administrative approval signifies a coordinated effort between the state and central governments to fortify the silk sector. Maharashtra anticipates robust and sustainable growth in its silk industry from 2021-22 to 2025-26, with the implementation of the 'Silk Samagra-2 ISDSI' scheme.