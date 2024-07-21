Maharashtra Should Face Elections Without Social Fissures: Jayant Patil |

State president of NCP Sharad Pawar faction, Jayant Patil, asserted that Maharashtra should fight the upcoming elections without creating social fissures in the state. He claimed that what is going on in the state is due to the love for the power seat.

Patil was addressing a meeting of office-bearers and loyal workers of the NCP Sharad Pawar group in the district today.

Expressing displeasure about the recent incident at Vishalgad, the attack on the village near the fort, he said that there is an attempt to create a Hindu-Muslim rift. The government wants to give in, he alleged. Patil told the party workers that the present state government has been fractured after the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Patil slams govt for onion policy

He alleged that the government continues to ignore the treasury and continues announcements. Patil said that the government doesn’t increase the income and rather than a double-engine government it has become a trouble-engine government. He criticised the government for its onion export, milk and other announcements, saying that the guaranteed price and agricultural export policy are opaque. He criticised the lack of investment and claimed that the government has failed to expand industry in the state.

Patil appealed to the party workers to get rid of the fact that this government is clean. There is a need to tell the people that there is huge corruption and that the mindset of the voters is to change the government, he claimed. The activists said that the Sharad Pawar NCP should get five to six seats in the assembly in the district and appealed to other allies to help them.

Mahila Pradesh president Rohini Khadse said that the party expected to elect as many MLAs as possible in the district. She said that the party is willing to reach out to voters. She also requested the NCP Sharad Pawar faction workers to work at the booth and village levels.

Former minister Satish Patil expressed his belief that five to six NCP Sharad Pawar faction MLAs will be elected from the district and appealed to the workers to realise that their responsibilities are more than the positions they enjoy. Former minister Gulabrao Deokar and Arun Gujarathi expressed their thoughts on this occasion. District president Ravindra Patil and YS Mahajan were also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Patil interacted with the assembly-wise workers in the district to understand their feelings, expectations and suggestions.