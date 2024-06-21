Maharashtra Shocker! Unable to Afford CBSE School, Woman Ends Life with Daughter

Representative pic

A 26-year-old woman allegedly ended her and her five-year-old daughter's life by jumping into a well as she could not send her two children to a CBSE-affiliated school for want of money, police said.

The incident took place at Malegaon in Nilanga tehsil of central Maharashtra's Latur district two days ago. An accidental death report was registered at Aurad Shahajani police station on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Bhagyashree Venkat Halse (26) and Samiksha Venkat Halse (5).

She was from poor background

The woman's husband owns one-and-half acres of land and the family's livelihood depended mainly on herding goats, a police official said.

As per preliminary probe, Bhagyashree wanted to send her son and daughter to a CBSE-affiliated school, which was beyond her husband's means. She would often be depressed because of this, her family members told police.

She had lost her mother last year and it too contributed to her depression, family members told police.

Son escapes death

On Tuesday evening, around 5:30 pm, she went to a well owned by another farmer with her daughter. From there she made a video call to her husband Venkat Halse, asking him to see the daughter's face for the last time, and then jumped into the well with the girl.

The two bodies were retrieved by the police later with the help of local residents.

The woman had also tried to take her son, who was playing, to the well along with her, but he slipped away and thus had an escape, according to the family members.

Further probe is underway.

Contractor held of duping Latur sugar factory of Rs 7 lakh

Meanwhile, in another news, Police have arrested a contractor for allegedly cheating a cooperative sugar factory in Maharashtra's Latur district of about Rs 7 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Nitin Dnyandev Ingle, a resident of Solapur district, had signed a contract with Manjara Cooperative Sugar Factory, located on the outskirts of Latur city, for sugarcane cutting in 2023.

While Ingle had received an advance payment of Rs 7 lakh, he allegedly failed to do the work and even did not return the money, the official said.

Acting on a complaint by the sugar factory, the police recently arrested Ingle. Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had directed the MIDC police to take stern action against the accused, the official added.