 Maharashtra: Rich Rewards Await Schools in Education Enhancement Drive
Schools will be assessed on a 100-point scale, with a deadline for submission set for February 17th

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Maharashtra: Rich Rewards Await Schools in Education Enhancement Drive | Representational image

The state government has initiated the 'Chief Minister My School, Beautiful School Abhiyan' under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Ideal School scheme, aimed at fostering the overall development of schools. This initiative offers schools the opportunity to vie for prizes worth lakhs of rupees, motivating them to enhance their infrastructure and educational standards.

Under this scheme, all 3,841 primary and secondary schools are required to update their information. Presently, 1,766 schools have already completed this task, with 1,225 schools achieving a full 100% completion rate. Evaluation of the schools that have provided comprehensive information commenced on January 5. Winners will be awarded significant cash prizes.

At the tehsil level, the first, second, and third-place winners will receive ₹3 lakh, ₹2 lakh, and ₹1 lakh respectively. District-level winners will be awarded ₹12 lakh, ₹5 lakh, and ₹3 lakh, while division-level prizes amount to ₹22 lakh, ₹11 lakh, and ₹7 lakh respectively. The competition encompasses both private and granted schools, with categories for various school types and mediums, including non-granted and permanent non-granted institutions.

The evaluation criteria encompass a range of factors, including the organization of student-centric projects and student participation, as well as initiatives led by the school management and the involvement of various school units. Schools will be assessed on a 100-point scale, with a deadline for submission set for February 17th.

