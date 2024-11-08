 Maharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMaharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna

Maharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna

The BJP had won three key constituencies - Bhokardan, Partur and Badnapur - in the district in 2019 and is trying to retain them, although the political and social landscapes there have seen tectonic shifts, they said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna | PTI

Activist Manoj Jarange may have decided not to field candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra polls but continues to make the BJP nervous in Jalna district, the epicentre of Maratha agitation, political observers have said.

The BJP had won three key constituencies - Bhokardan, Partur and Badnapur - in the district in 2019 and is trying to retain them, although the political and social landscapes there have seen tectonic shifts, they said.

The party has renominated two-term MLA Santosh Danve, son of former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, from Bhokardan, Babanrao Lonikar in Partur and Narayan Kuche in Badnapur constituencies.

However, in the past five years, while Shiv Sena and NCP have split, Jalna has seen massive protests by the Maratha community led by Jarange demanding reservation in education and government jobs.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Ola Electric’s Bumpy Ride: Electric Two-Wheeler Maker Narrows Q2FY25 Loss To ₹495 Crore; Standalone Income Up 43%
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Arjun Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala & Other Celebs Send Love To Parents-To-Be
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
IDOHE 2024: Over 300 Indian Students Explore Italian Education Opportunities In New Delhi
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family
'Beautiful Blessing Is Coming Soon': KL Rahul's Wife Athiya Shetty Announces Arrival Of New Member In Their Family

Jarange has repeatedly targeted the BJP warning that the community would defeat its candidates in the assembly polls, which will be held on November 20. He, however, recently decided not to field candidates in the polls.

Read Also
Pune: Interstate Gang Involved In Multiple ATM Robberies Nabbed; ₹15.17 Lakh Worth Of Items Seized
article-image

Maratha factor

Marathas comprise about 32 per cent of the population in the district, a part of the state's Marathwada region with 46 assembly segments.

BJP's ally Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has fielded candidates in the Ghanswangi and Jalna seats in the district.

In Bhokardan, where 32 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between Santosh Danve and NCP (SP) candidate Chandrakant Danve, a three-term MLA. Union ex-minister Raosaheb Danve lost from Jalna in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, with political observers pointing to the Jarange factor.

Santosh Danve had defeated Chandrakant Danve by 32,000 votes last time.

In Partur, two-time MLA and former minister Babanrao Lonikar faces Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Asaram Borade and Congress rebel Suresh Jethliya. Jethliya, the former head of the Partur Municipal Council, enjoys local support.

While the division of votes between Borade and Jethliya might help Lonikar, the Maratha and Banjara communities are likely to play a pivotal role in deciding the winner in Partur constituency, said a political observer.

Read Also
Pune: Congress Suspends Rebels Aba Bagul, Kamal Vyavahare, Manish Anand For 6 Years
article-image

In the reserved constituency of Badnapur, two-time MLA Narayan Kuche faces off against Roopkumar Bablu Choudhari of the NCP (SP). The Maratha votes could have a significant impact on the outcome here as many from the community have voiced dissatisfaction with Kuche.

Senior journalist Avinash Kavhale said the Maratha community is upset with the BJP, holding it responsible for failing to secure quota for them. Kavhale said Jarange had repeatedly urged the community to "teach a lesson" to those who have opposed the Maratha reservation. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathwada News: Triangular Fight Expected in Kalamnuri; Special Train from Nanded to Panipat And...

Marathwada News: Triangular Fight Expected in Kalamnuri; Special Train from Nanded to Panipat And...

Maharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna

Maharashtra Polls: No Direct Fight But BJP Still Jittery About Jarange Factor in Jalna

Madhuri Misal Vs Ashwini Kadam Vs Aba Bagul: Triangular Fight in Parvati Likely to Divide Votes

Madhuri Misal Vs Ashwini Kadam Vs Aba Bagul: Triangular Fight in Parvati Likely to Divide Votes

Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh

Pune: FDA Seizes Adulterated Food Items Worth ₹24.07 Lakh

Pune: Doctors' Safety Becomes Pivotal Issue Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Pune: Doctors' Safety Becomes Pivotal Issue Ahead Of Assembly Elections