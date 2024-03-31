 Maharashtra: Man Beaten To Death For Celebrating Rohit Sharma's Wicket In Kolhapur
The altercation ensued when the deceased was severely beaten with a stick after cheering for Rohit Sharma's wicket during the match.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
In a tragic turn of events, a heated altercation over an IPL match in Kolhapur's Hanmantwadi area resulted in the death of one individual. The victim, identified as Bandupant Tibile, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The altercation ensued when Tibile was severely beaten with a stick after cheering for Rohit Sharma's wicket during the match.

The suspects behind the assault, Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge, have been apprehended by the authorities. The incident occurred following an IPL match on Wednesday, sparking a brawl between two groups in Hanmantwadi, situated in Karveer Taluka of Kolhapur district. During the altercation, Balwant Jhanjge and his nephew Sagar Jhanjge allegedly assaulted Tibile with a wooden board and a stick, resulting in fatal injuries.

Banter turned violent

According to reports, the altercation escalated from banter between Tibile and Balwant Jhanjge during the match viewing on Wednesday night, eventually leading to a physical confrontation. As a result, both Balwant Jhanjge and Sagar Jhanjge sustained severe injuries and were hospitalised for treatment.

The Karveer Police have taken custody of the suspects, Sagar Jhanjge and Balwant Jhanjge, following the demise of Tibile. The court has ordered their remand for further investigation into the matter.

