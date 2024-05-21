 Maharashtra: Latur Administration Plans Extensive Tree Plantation Drive In Villages, Schools
The administration will identify spots for tree plantation in villages and urban areas by May 30

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Maharashtra: Latur Administration Plans Extensive Tree Plantation Drive In Villages, Schools | Representative Photo

The administration in Maharashtra's Latur district will undertake an extensive tree plantation drive involving gram panchayats, schools and other institutions over the next couple of months, an official said on Tuesday.

The administration will identify spots for tree plantation in villages and urban areas by May 30, and seeds will be collected at schools, gram panchayats, municipal councils, primary health centres and anganwadis to set up a 'seed bank', the official said.

As per Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge's directives, saplings will be planted on June 5 to mark World Environment Day and at schools on June 15 to mark the first day of the academic year, he said.

The administration will also observe Agriculture Week from July 1 to 7, during which gram panchayats will plant at least 200 saplings on embankments of farmlands and promote the cultivation of bamboo and fruits, the official said.

