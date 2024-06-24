Maharashtra: Jalgaon Student Who Went To Malegaon For Exam Found Hanging In Under-Construction Building |

The tragic incident involving a student from Chahardi village in Jalgaon's Chopda taluka has come to light. The student, identified as Kuldeep alias Bhatu Sudhakar Patil (26), went missing after attending a typing examination at Polytechnique College, Malegaon. His decomposed body was found hanging in a room of an under-construction building near the Cantonment Police Station, sparking shock and concern in the city.

According to the information received, Patil traveled to Malegaon on June 19 to take a typing test scheduled from 11am to 12:30pm. After completing the test, he informed his parents that it went well. However, he did not return home, and subsequent calls to his mobile went unanswered, as it remained switched off, causing his parents to worry.

The following day, Patil's family and relatives searched for him in Malegaon and surrounding areas but could not locate him. Consequently, his parents filed a missing person report.

On the morning of June 22, police received information about a foul odour emanating from a room in an under-construction building near the police station. Upon investigation, they discovered his decomposed body hanging by his shirt, suggesting that he had committed suicide.

The discovery of Patil's body has led to widespread shock and sadness among his family, friends, and the local community. His parents and relatives are devastated and are questioning the reasons behind his apparent suicide.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.