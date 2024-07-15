Maharashtra: GR Issued To Set Up Corporation For Facilities To Warkaris, Kirtankars | Vijay Gohil

Days ahead of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', the Maharashtra government has decided to establish a corporation to provide facilities to 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vitthal) and 'kirtankars', the pilgrims who sing religious chants.

The social justice department on Sunday released a government resolution (GR) about the decision to establish the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal', the headquarters of which will be based in Pandharpur, famous for the much revered Vitthal-Rukmini temple, in Solapur district.

This year, Ashadhi Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 17.

Every year, lakhs of warkaris from all sections of society, including peasants, labourers and farmers, undertake 'wari (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur, which is a centuries-old tradition.

According to the GR, the number of "dindis" (procession of people) has increased with time and the micro-planning for "wari management" has gained importance.

"With this in view, the concept of forming the Warkari Mahamandal was proposed before the state cabinet and the decision to establish Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal was taken in a meeting on 11th July 2024," it said.

The corporation will work towards the development of pilgrim sites, providing medical assistance, food, security and insurance to warkaris and kirtankars, the GR said.

It will also focus on improving roads where the 'palkhi' or palanquin processions are taken out.

The corporation will also work towards making the Chandrabhaga, Indrayani and Godavari rivers free from pollution, the GR added.

Earlier this month, the state government announced a toll exemption for vehicles carrying devotees to Pandharpur for the annual Ashadhi Ekadashi pilgrimage.

The toll waiver is applicable from July 3 to July 21, a government notification said.

Lakhs of devotees chanting hymns of Sant Dnyaneshwar and Tukaram undertake 'wari' to Pandharpur, where they converge on Ashadhi Ekadashi every year from all parts of Maharashtra.