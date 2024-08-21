Maharashtra: Father Arrested for Attempting to Rape 10-Year-Old Daughter in Satara Farm | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Amidst the ongoing outrage across the state over recent cases of rape in Kolkata and the sexual assault of minor girls in Badlapur, another disturbing incident has surfaced in Satara district. A father allegedly attempted to rape his daughter in a farm.

The incident involved a man from Islampur village in Malshiras taluka, Solapur district. On Monday, he took his daughter to Shikhar Shingnapur under the pretense of visiting the Mahadev temple.

Instead, he led her to a secluded maize field and attempted to rape her. The horrific crime has shocked the Shikhar Shingnapur area.

The police have arrested the man, and the court has remanded him to police custody as the investigation continues.