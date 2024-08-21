Maharashtra: Father Arrested for Attempting to Rape 10-Year-Old Daughter in Satara Farm

Amidst the ongoing outrage across the state over recent cases of rape in Kolkata and the sexual assault of minor girls in Badlapur, another disturbing incident has surfaced in Satara district. A father allegedly attempted to rape his daughter in a farm.
The incident involved a man from Islampur village in Malshiras taluka, Solapur district. On Monday, he took his daughter to Shikhar Shingnapur under the pretense of visiting the Mahadev temple.
FPJ Shorts
Tripura Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Heavy Rains, Flash Flood In The State
Mother-Son Duo Watch Chhota Bheem Together, Recreate 'Chin Tapak Dum Dum' In Viral Video
Mumbai: Women Share Harassment Experiences Outside NMIMS, SVKM's Colleges & Vile Parle Station
Kusha Kapila On Dating Apps Culture: ‘I Missed That Train Long Back’
Read Also
Badlapur School Sexual Abuse Case: Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out At Shinde Govt Over Action Against...
Instead, he led her to a secluded maize field and attempted to rape her. The horrific crime has shocked the Shikhar Shingnapur area.
The police have arrested the man, and the court has remanded him to police custody as the investigation continues.