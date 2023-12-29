Maharashtra Deaddiction Leader Vilas Javal Condemns Decision to Keep Liquor Shops Open Late Night on December 31 | Representative Image

Vilas Javal, leader of the deaddiction movement in Maharashtra, criticised the decision to keep liquor shops open all night on December 31, labelling it as not just unfortunate but also condemnable.

He expressed concerns about the government's contradictory stance on alcohol prohibition and de-addiction while allowing extended liquor shop hours. Javal urged the government to end this hypocrisy, withdraw the decision immediately, and questioned the rationale behind such a policy.

His statement highlighted the government's apparent interest in revenue, contradicting Mahatma Gandhi's vision for village prosperity, which advocated for banning such substances. Post-independence, the government overlooked Gandhi's ideals, issuing liquor licenses to the poor, it added.

Javal criticised the state government for neglecting public sentiments, especially those supporting addiction-free celebrations. The decision to keep liquor shops open till 5 in the morning on New Year's Day was deemed a wrong step, he added.

The statement raised questions about the government's support for addiction-free initiatives, such as "don't drink alcohol, drink milk" on December 31, known as Sankalp Day for Addiction.

Javal called for the state government to reconsider and demand an immediate withdrawal of the decision. The statement criticised the government's dual role of allowing liquor shops to operate all night while deploying police on patrols against drunk driving. This was seen as contradictory, raising doubts about the government's motives in enforcing punitive actions while collecting revenue from alcohol sales.