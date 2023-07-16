 Maharashtra Congress Seva Dal's State Tour Makes Stop In Pune
Maharashtra Congress Seva Dal's State Tour Makes Stop In Pune

Sunday, July 16, 2023
The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Seva Dal embarked on its state tour and made a stop in Pune city on Sunday. In light of this occasion, a review meeting was organized and presided over by Lalji Mishraji, the General Secretary and Maharashtra in-charge of Congress Seva Dal, along with Rakesh Shetty, the Working President of Congress Seva Dal Maharashtra. The meeting provided guidance and direction to the district president and office bearers present, discussing various pertinent matters.

The Seva Dal is the grassroots front organization of the Indian National Congress. The organization has a chapter in all the states of India.

IITM, Pune, Tezpur University To Assess Net Ecosystem Exchange Of Carbon Dioxide In Kaziranga
