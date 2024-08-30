Maharashtra: Congress Demands 3 Out of 6 Assembly Seats in Pune | PTI

In the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) discussion which happened over the weekend about assembly seat sharing, the Congress party has asked for three seats in Pune city.

The candidates in these three seats have not been decided yet but the party is screening various faces for these seats. The Congress wants Kasba Peth, Shivajinagar and Cantonment seats out of the six seats in Pune city.

A senior leader from the party said that Shiv Sena (UBT) has not taken any objection to this but final approval within the MVA depends on what Sharad Pawar says about this.

The Congress high command in New Delhi has instructed the state leadership of the party not to take any final call about seats till NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar gives his final approval to it.

All three seats that the Congress party is asking for were won by the NDA alliance candidates in the 2019 assembly polls, however, the Kasba Peth seat was snatched back from the BJP by Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar.