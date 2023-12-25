 Maharashtra: Beed Records 3 New Cases Of Coronavirus
The patients are in a stable condition and under home quarantine

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Beed: Three persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Monday.

The district administration has appealed to people not to panic and asked them to take necessary precautions, the official from the district health department said.

The RT-PCR tests of three persons came out positive for the infection on Sunday, he said.

"We have sent the samples to a laboratory in Pune to check for the JN.1 sub-variant. Two of the infected persons are from Beed taluka and one is from Vadwani," the official said.

The patients are in a stable condition and under home quarantine, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections since the beginning of the spread of the novel coronavirus to 81,72,135 nearly three years ago.

Of the fresh cases, nine were caused by JN.1, increasing the number of infections tied to the new sub-variant in the state to 10, it said.

