 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: No Congress Candidate In Hingoli District For First Time In 62 Years
Congress leader Bhausaheb Patil Goregaonkar had been planning to contest the election from the Hingoli constituency. However, he rebelled and filed his nomination independently, as the seat has been offered to Shiv Sena (UBT)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
(File photo) | PTI

The Assembly polls in the Hingoli, Basmath and Kalamnuri constituencies in the Hingoli district will be held without a Congress candidate anywhere in the district, the first such instance in 62 years.

Congress candidates contested in the Hingoli district until 2019. However, after the party’s alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress has not received any seat in the Hingoli district in the seat-sharing arrangement. Moreover, the Congress party’s supporters in the district are dissatisfied with the development.

article-image

After gaining independence, the assembly elections started in 1962. From then until 2019, the Congress candidates contested in the district regularly. Now, for the first time, there will be no Congress candidates in all three constituencies.

Earlier, there was an alliance between Congress and NCP, under which the Congress candidates contested from Hingoli and Kalamnuri constituencies, and Basmath was left for NCP in the 2019 election. Congress candidate Bhausaheb Patil Koregaonkar contested from Hingoli and Dr Santosh Tarfe from Kalamnuri, but both of them lost the elections.

The state’s politics has undergone severe changes in the past two and a half years. Splits in MVA constituents led to the formation of the Mahayuti. In the MVA’s seat-sharing arrangement, the Hingoli and Kalamnuri seats went to Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Basmath seat to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). Congress couldn’t manage to get any.

article-image

Congress leader Bhausaheb Patil Goregaonkar had been planning to contest the election from the Hingoli constituency. However, he rebelled and filed his nomination independently, as the seat has been offered to Shiv Sena (UBT).

