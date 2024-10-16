Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP Likely to Contest 8 Seats In Nashik District; Check Out Possible Candidates Of Mahayuti & MVA

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

In the 15 Assembly constituencies in Nashik district, a notable contest between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition is expected. With most current MLAs anticipated to seek re-election, it remains uncertain which candidates the MVA will nominate against them.

In the last election, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won six seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured five, the undivided Shiv Sena won two, Congress gained one, and the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat each.

After the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP, two Shiv Sena MLAs joined the Shinde faction, and six NCP MLAs joined Ajit Pawar's group. Hiraman Khoskar, the only Congress MLA in the region, recently joined Ajit Pawar's faction.

The Mahayuti coalition has decided to retain the seats held by current MLAs for the same parties, with Ajit Pawar's group likely receiving up to seven out of 15 seats in this election, BJP five seats, and the Shinde faction two seats. While the distribution of the Malegaon seat is still pending, it is expected to be given to Ajit Pawar's faction, potentially increasing their tally to eight.

In the MVA, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are likely to receive more seats, though their seat-sharing formula has not yet been finalised. The Sharad Pawar faction could secure up to six constituencies, though adjustments in constituencies like Niphad, Yeola, Kalwan and Sinnar may occur, and the CPM is likely to receive the remaining slot.

Possible candidates

Yeola: Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP Ajit Pawar); Kunal Darade (Shiv Sena UBT); other possible candidates include Amrita Pawar and Sambhaji Pawar.

Niphad: Dilip Bankar (NCP Ajit Pawar); Anil Kadam (Shiv Sena UBT).

Kalwan: Nitin Pawar (NCP Ajit Pawar); JP Gavit (CCP).

Sinnar: Manikrao Kokate (NCP Ajit Pawar); Uday Sangle (MVA).

Dindori: Narhari Zirwal (NCP Ajit Pawar); potential Sharad Pawar group candidates include Sunita Charoskar and Gokul Jirwal.

Deolali: Saroj Ahire (NCP Ajit Pawar); potential MVA candidates include Pritam Adhaav, Dr Rajshree Ahirrao and Laxman Mandala.

Igatpuri: Hiraman Khoskar (NCP Ajit Pawar); Nirmala Gavit (Shiv Sena UBT).

Malegaon Outer: Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde); Advay Hiray (Shiv Sena UBT).

Nandgaon: Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde); potential Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates include Ganesh Dhatrak and Mahendra Borse.

Nashik East: Rahul Dhikle (BJP); MVA candidates include Jagdish Godse and Atul Mate.

Nashik Central: Devyani Farande (BJP); MVA candidates include Vasant Gite and Nitin Thackeray.

Nashik West: Seema Hire (BJP); Sudhakar Badgujar (Shiv Sena UBT).

Satana: Dilip Borse (BJP); Deepika Chavan (NCP Sharad Pawar).

Chandwad: Rahul Aher (BJP); Shirish Kotwal (Congress).

Malegaon Central: Maulana Mufti Mohammad Ismail (MIM); Asif Shaikh (Independent).