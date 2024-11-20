 Maharashtra Assembly Polls: 29.03% Voting Till 1PM in Pune District; Ambegaon Sees Highest Turnout
The highest voter participation was seen in Ambegaon with 35.63%, followed closely by Junnar at 34.58%, and Maval with 34.17%, reflecting a strong electoral engagement in these regions.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 02:22 PM IST
The voter turnout in the Pune district's 21 Assembly constituencies till 11 am was reported at 15.64 per cent, said officials here on Wednesday after the polling started at 7am. The vote percentage was at 5.53 per cent at 9 am.

The highest voter participation was seen in Ambegaon with 35.63%, followed closely by Junnar at 34.58%, and Maval with 34.17%, reflecting a strong electoral engagement in these regions. Other constituencies with high turnout include Baramati at 33.78% and Khed-Alandi at 32.30%, indicating significant voter enthusiasm in these areas as well. On the other hand, the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Pimpri at 21.34%, followed by Shivajinagar at 23.46%, and Hadapsar at 24.15%, showing relatively lower participation in these constituencies.

article-image

Check the assembly-wise voting percentage below:

1. Wadgaon Sheri: 26.68 pc

2. Shivajinagar: 23.46 pc

3. Kothrud: 27.60 pc

4. Kasba Peth: 31.67 pc

5. Parvati: 27.19 pc

6. Pune Cantonment: 25.40 pc

7. Hadapsar: 24.15 pc

8. Khadakwasla: 29.05 pc

9. Daund: 31.78 pc

10. Indapur: 29.50 pc

11. Baramati: 33.78 pc

12. Purandar: 27.35 pc

13. Bhor: 30.27 pc

14. Junnar: 34.58 pc

15. Ambegaon: 35.63pc

16. Khed-Alandi: 32.30 pc

17. Shirur: 28.66 pc

18. Maval: 34.17 pc

19. Bhosari: 30.40 pc

20. Pimpri: 21.34 pc

21. Chinchwad: 29.34

