Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: NCP-AP's Chetan Tupe Defeats Prashant Jagtap of Sharad Pawar Group |

IChetan Vitthal Tupe of the Nationalist Congress Party – Ajit Pawar faction (NCP-AP) emerged victorious, defeating Prashant Sudam Jagtap of the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP in a highly anticipated Maharashtra Assembly election in Hadapsar seat in Pune.

Tupe secured 134,810 votes, winning by a margin of 7,122 votes, while Jagtap, who garnered 127,688 votes, fell short.

While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Babar Sainath Sambhaji trailed far behind, securing only 32,821 votes, a staggering 101,989 votes less than the winner.

Cantonment

While in Pune Cantonment, Sunil Dnyandev Kamble of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat with a margin of 10,320 votes, securing 76,032 votes. His opponent, Ramesh Anandrao Bagwe of the Indian National Congress (INC), garnered 65,712 votes.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the Mahayuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

While the BJP has won or is ahead in 133 seats, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has won or is ahead in 56 seats and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is poised to win 41 seats. The state has 288 assembly seats.