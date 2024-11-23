Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Who is Naresh Arora, the Man Behind Ajit Pawar's Pink-Themed Campaign? |

While the Mahayuti is set to sweep the Maharashtra Assembly Polls, the NCP (Ajit Pawar) has regained a lot since the last Lok Sabha Polls when the party could not perform.

Just after the defeat in the general election, Ajit Pawar took over social media with his pink jacket and pink-themed campaign, which was believed to attract female voters.

After the trends sshowed big victory for his party, AJit PAwar also tweeted Mharashtra Choses Pink on his X account with his team.

Design Boxed and Naresh Arora

The strategy behind this was provided to the party by the political consulting firm they had hired, Design Boxed, led by Naresh Arora. He previously worked with Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Ashok Gehlot. Now, the services of Design Boxed were enlisted by NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Sources said that Naresh Arora had advised Ajit Pawar to make certain changes in his approach. Until the NCP split, Ajit Pawar was known as a key leader who maintained strong connections with the party cadre and elected representatives. However, as he seeks votes now, his election strategists have suggested that he adopt a softer, more friendly, and positive image to connect better with the public.

It was also suggested that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP should adopt a distinct color, different from Shiv Sena's orange, BJP's saffron, NCP (Sharad Pawar's) white, and Congress's white. Design Boxed has recommended pink as the color.

Ajit Pawar has also increased his presence on social media, with his videos receiving huge views. He has also begun touring his areas of influence in Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar's party aims to present itself as more women-friendly, similar to initiatives in Karnataka and the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

Despite facing the anti-incumbency wave, Ajit Pawar's MLAs have remained loyal to him.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to hold the Maharashtra Legislative Party meeting on November 25 and the oath-taking ceremony on November 26, sources said on Saturday. A larger meeting of the Yuti alliance is also likely to be held around the same time.

This comes after the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra crossed the crucial majority mark, according to Election Commission data around 11 am.