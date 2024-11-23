Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Supporters Burst Crackers in Baramati as Ajit Pawar Leads with 21,349 Vote Margin Over Nephew Yugendra Pawar (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar Leads Baramati with 21,349 Vote Margin Over Nephew Yugendra Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil Holds Narrow Lead | FPJ

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Ajit Pawar is leading from Baramati with a significant margin of 21,349 votes. Meanwhile, Dilip Walse Patil is also leading but with a thin margin, making it a closely contested race in his constituency.

Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party is leading in Baramati with a margin of 21,349 votes, securing 45,026 votes. Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar, from the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, is trailing with 23,677 votes, falling behind by 21,349 votes.

Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of the Nationalist Congress Party is leading with 33,701 votes, maintaining a narrow margin of 281 votes. Devdatta Jayvantrao Nikam, representing the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar, is trailing with 33,420 votes.

Meanwhile, Supporters of Ajit Pawar erupted in celebration as he led with a commanding 21,349-vote margin over his nephew, Yugendra Pawar.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance appeared set to retain power in Maharashtra, and was leading in 204 of the 288 assembly seats, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi was stumbling, with its candidates leading in just 47 seats, as per the early trends.

Indicating a landslide victory for the ruling alliance, TV channels said the Mahayuti was ahead in 212 seats and MVA in 68 constituencies, as counting of votes commenced Saturday morning in the November 20 elections.

As per ECI figures, in the Mahayuti, BJP candidates were leading in 111 seats, Shiv Sena in 58 and NCP in 35 seats.