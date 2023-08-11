Maharashtra Air And Firearms Competition 2023-24: Dhruv Global School Students Shine

The Maharashtra Air and Firearms Competition 2023-24 recently concluded at the Shiv Chhatrapati Balewadi Stadium, showcasing remarkable talent in the field of shooting. Among the standout performers were students from Dhruva Global School, who clinched impressive victories.

Atharva Bhadoria, a class 9 student at Dhruva Global School, secured a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, showcasing exceptional marksmanship. Ananya Mistry, a class 7 student of the same school, demonstrated her skill and determination by winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol category.

Kangan Singh and Havisha Chaturvedi, both part of the 10m air pistol women's category, have also earned their spot in the pre-nationals, marking a commendable achievement. The men's 10m air rifle event featured the participation of Harshvardhan Sharma and Siddharth Bedkihal, who also hail from Dhruva Global School.

These young talents honed their skills under the guidance of Ashwini Gunjal, who leads the school's shooting academy. Atharva Bhadoria and Ananya Mistry expressed their aspirations to represent India in future tournaments and acknowledged the support of Yash Malpani, the director of Dhruva Global School, and their parents.

Principal Sangeeta Raut and the school's faculty wholeheartedly congratulated the accomplished students on their outstanding achievements. The Dhruva Global School's Shooting Academy provided systematic training that has equipped these students to excel on the national stage.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)