Maharashtra: 5 women die after SUV hits group crossing Nashik-Pune highway | Representative Image

Pune: Five women died and three others were injured after a speeding SUV knocked them down while crossing the Nashik-Pune highway along with others in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a group of 17 women were reportedly crossing the highway around 10.45 pm near Shiroli village, 50-km from Pune to reach a marriage hall for catering work, an official told PTI.

The official was quoted saying that the women had come from Pune for catering work at a wedding hall located along the Pune-Nashik highway. While the women were crossing highway, a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into them, the official said.

The official elucidating said that the driver of SUV sped ahead before making a U-turn and driving toward Pune, an official from Khed police station said.

According to the official, two women died on the spot and three others succumbed to their injuries in hospital while the injured women are hospitalised.

The police has registered a case against an unidentified SUV driver and a probe is underway.

Palghar accident

On Tuesday morning, three bike-borne men lost their lives in a freak mishap after the vehicle collided with a trailer.

