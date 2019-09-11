Maharashtra: 3 killed as truck rams into vehicles in Lavale Phata

Lavale Phata (Maharashtra) [India]: Three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after a truck rammed several vehicles and pedestrians in Lavale Phata, near Pune. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. More details in this regard are awaited.
SUSHMITA/DEEPTI/ANI
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)