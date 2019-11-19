Maha: 2 warkaris killed, 3 injured in road mishap near Pune

Pune, Nov 19 (PTI) Two 'warkaris' (followers of Lord Vithoba) were killed and three sustained injuries after an earth-mover hit their 'dindi' (group) near Pune on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place at Dive Ghat between Saswad and Pune when several palanquins of Sant Namdev were on their way to Alandi, said a Loni Kalbhor police station official.