 MAEER's MIT World Peace University Pays Tribute To Shri Krishna Karve Guruji On First Death Anniversary
Reflecting on Guruji's life, Karad remarked, "Karve Guruji lived his life with humility, simplicity, and joy. He was a profoundly pure, pious, virtuous, and cheerful individual. From childhood, he devoted himself to worship and meditation at the Mankeshwar Vishnu temple."

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image

On the first death anniversary of Shri Krishna (Vishwanath) Karve Guruji, a revered ascetic known for his spiritual guidance and visionary insights, MAEER's MIT World Peace University Founder President, Prof Dr Vishwanath Karad, along with university directors, professors, teachers, and non-teaching staff, gathered to pay tribute and honour his memory.

Prakash Dubey shared, "Those fortunate enough to be in the presence of Karve Guruji experienced the purity of his soul. His aura exuded spiritual power, bringing peace, love, happiness, and a sense of belonging to all. Integrating religion and science in today's world will foster humanity's growth. Lord Rama serves as an exemplary ideal for all."

article-image

Former Vice Chancellor of Nagpur University, Dr SM Pathan, remarked, "He embodied perfection both in character and spirit." Following this, Senior Advisor of WPU, Dr Sanjay Upadhyay, along with Dr TN More and Dr Milind Patre, shared their perspectives.

The event was attended by WPU Vice-Chancellor Dr RM Chitnis, Registrar Ganesh Pokle, department heads, and directors, all of whom played a significant role in honouring Guruji's legacy.

