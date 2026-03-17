LPG Crisis Hits Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eateries Forced To Cook On Chulhas & Coal | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Against the backdrop of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, eateries, hotels, restaurants and dhabas are relying on earthen chuls, electric shegdis and whatever commercial cylinders are available across the city. More importantly, the supply of new commercial gas cylinders has been stopped in the city for the past 17 days.

There has been uncertainty over the availability of commercial gas cylinders in the city for the past few days. Hoteliers and eatery owners are in distress. They are using wood and coal for cooking on chulhas and shegdis. Some are also using electric 'shegdis' to prepare food. Those who still have earlier gas cylinders are using them but are worried about what will happen once the stock is exhausted.

There are several eateries in the Garkheda area, where small stall owners run businesses to sustain their families. With the scarcity of commercial gas cylinders, they are facing hardship and claim their families are going hungry. They said that if the situation continues, they may have to shut their businesses. They are currently using alternative fuel sources to continue operations. A similar situation is also seen at Connaught Place.

Small businesses selling vada-pav, masala dosa, idli sambar, uttapam and misal are facing severe hardship, said Kuldeep Bhalekar, a hawker.

On condition of anonymity, a hawker said that they have to purchase cylinders for Rs3,000 to Rs3,500 from the black market. Similarly, coal, which was earlier available at Rs 10 per kg, is now being sold at Rs 40 per kg.