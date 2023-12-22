Lonavala Glass Skywalk: 9 Things You Need To Know About It

Representative Image | Freepik

The Maharashtra Government's high-powered committee has approved the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (PMRDA) proposal for a glass skywalk in Lonavala.

Here are 9 things you need to know about it:

1. Connecting Iconic Points: The skywalk aims to link Lonavala's famed Lion's Point with Tiger Point

2. Inspired Design: Modeled after Arizona's Grand Canyon skywalk, this project mirrors that iconic structure

3. Project Cost: Estimated at ₹333.57 crore, the skywalk is a significant investment

4. Timeline: Work is scheduled to commence in March next year, targeting completion by June 2026

5. Expansive Area: Spanning 15 hectares, the project includes a 90-metre-long, 6-metre-wide bridge linking Lion's Point to Tiger Point

6. Distinct Features: A separate 125-metre-long and 6-metre-wide glass skywalk will also be an integral part

7. Adventure & Entertainment: Beyond the skywalk, the initiative aims to promote adventure sports like zip-lining and bungee jumping

8. Recreational Facilities: Plans encompass a food park, extensive parking, and an amphitheater seating 1,000 spectators

9. Engaging Attractions: Visitors can look forward to light shows and other captivating activities as part of the overall experience