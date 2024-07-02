Lonavala Bhushi Dam Tragedy: Rescue Teams Recover Body Of 1 Of 2 Missing Kids; Search Going On For Other Child

Pune: Rescue teams on Monday morning recovered the body of one of the two missing children who along with three other family members got swept away at a waterfall near the Bhushi Dam in the Lonavala area, officials said. The search was on for the other missing child, they said.

About The Rescue Operations

On Sunday, a group of people got swept away by the gushing water caused by intense rainfall in the region. After the incident, the rescue teams recovered the bodies of a 36-year-old woman and two minor girls.

Police, navy divers, and other rescue teams on Monday resumed the search for the two missing children and recovered the body of Mariya Ansari (nine) from a reservoir near the accident spot. A search was still on for the other missing child, Adnan Sabhahat Ansari, four, he said.

Mortal Remains Recovered

A search team on Sunday recovered the bodies of Shahista Liaqat Ansari (36), Amima Adil Ansari (13), and Umera Adil Ansari (eight) from the reservoir downstream.

About The Tragic Incident

According to the police, 16-17 members of a family from Sayyad Nagar in Pune’s Hadapsar area had hired a private bus to visit the spot near Lonavala for a picnic. Members of the Ansari family went to see the waterfall close to the Bhushi Dam but were caught unawares when the water flow rose due to intense rain in the area.

Meanwhile, Minister for Relief & Rehabilitation Anil Patil called upon people to be cautious while going out on monsoon picnics to tourism spots.