 Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club
Lokmanya Open Golf Championship Held at Pune Golf Club

At the inauguration of this tournament, Kiran Thakur, Founder President of Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Vice President of Pune Club Indranil Mujgule, Golf Captain Jai Shirke, and Lokmanya Society Pune Regional Manager Sushil Jadhav were present, along with Sushil Kumar Deshmukh, Managing Director of The Nature Mukaiwadi.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024
article-image
The Lokmanya Open Golf Championship, organised by Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited, was held on Sunday, October 27, at Pune Golf Club grounds.

At the inauguration of this tournament, Kiran Thakur, Founder President of Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Vice President of Pune Club Indranil Mujgule, Golf Captain Jai Shirke, and Lokmanya Society Pune Regional Manager Sushil Jadhav were present, along with Sushil Kumar Deshmukh, Managing Director of The Nature Mukaiwadi. More than 96 contestants from various groups participated in this competition.

article-image

The competition was divided into two groups. In the first group (0-19), Jay Shirke secured the first position with 41 points, followed by Karthik Krishnaraj in second place with 36 points, and Jaywant Thorat in third place with 35 points. In the second group (19-24), Naseer Shaikh took first place with 40 points, Ashutosh Limaye came in second with 38 points, and Ranjit Mishra finished third with 37 points.

The winners were awarded by Kiran Thakur, Indranil Mujgule, Golf Captain Jai Shirke, Sushil Jadhav, and Sushil Kumar Deshmukh. Additionally, Sushil Kumar Deshmukh, Managing Director of The Nature Mukaiwadi, and Poonam and Abhinav, representatives of ICICI Productive Life, were felicitated on this occasion. Various spot prizes were also awarded to the winners of the competition. A large number of prominent golf enthusiasts from the city were present at this event.

