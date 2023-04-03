Lok Sabha pays tribute to late MP Girish Bapat

Pune: Telco worker to Lok Sabha MP, Girish Bapat's inspiring journey ends; leader accorded full state honours | File

Lok Sabha on Monday paid tributes to the late MP Girish Bapat. The House was adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to incumbent MP Girish Bapat.

The Lok Sabha now adjourns for a few hours as a mark of respect for a sitting member who has passed away. Earlier, the House used to adjourn for the day after paying an obituary to the member. The second part of the Parliament's Budget Session began on March 13 which is underway.

BJP MP from Pune city constituency Girish Bapat passed away after being admitted at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital in Pune on March 29.

The BJP leader was critically ill. He was admitted to ICU and was on life support.BJP MP Girish Bapat won the Lok Sabha elections from the Pune City constituency in 2019.