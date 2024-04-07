Lok Sabha Election 2024: VBA To Field Ashok Hinge Patil From Beed

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi declared its candidates for Beed and Latur Lok Sabha constituencies on Sunday. The party has decided to field Ashok Hinge Patil from Beed.

He will be competing against BJP's Pankaja Munde who has replaced sitting MP and two-time representative of the constituency, Pritam Mude; and Bajrang Sonwane of NCP (SP), who recently left Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In 2019 elections, Pritam Munde, already elected in 2014 from Beed, was reelected with 6,78,175 votes with a vote share of 50.15%. She was followed by Bajrang Sonwane, fielded by the then undivided NCP, who secured 5,09,807 votes. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's candidate Prof. Vishnu Jadhav got 92,139 votes and finished third with a 6.81& vote share.

Pritam has been representing the Beed seat since 2014. Their late father, Gopinath Munde, had won the Beed parliamentary constituency in 2009 and 2014. However, his death in 2014 led to Pritam contesting and winning that year's bypoll from there, along with the 2019 elections. During this election, Pankaja has replaced her.