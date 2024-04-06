Lok Sabha Election 2024: Internal Differences Plague MVA And Mahayuti In Hingoli

Internal differences are surfacing within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Mahayuti alliances in Hingoli Lok Sabha Constituency, as MVA's official candidate, Nagesh Ashtikar, faces concerns over indifference from allied parties. Some workers from the Congress and NCP (SP) are distancing themselves from the elections, potentially dealing a severe blow to Ashtikar's prospects.

Hingoli constituency is poised to vote for its new MP on April 26. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ashtikar has been announced as the official MVA candidate. Ashtikar submitted his nomination form on Wednesday, with the withdrawal deadline set for April 8.

It is anticipated that the main contest will be between Mahayuti candidate Baburao Kadam and MVA candidate Nagesh Ashtikar. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Dr. B. D. Chavan may also influence the outcome due to recent political developments in the state. Additionally, three BJP leaders have rebelled and filed independent nominations, potentially altering the dynamics of the race. Consequently, MVA and Mahayuti candidates may suffer losses due to internal differences among allies.

Earlier, Mahayuti had intended to nominate sitting MP Hemant Patil, but strong opposition from BJP leaders led to Baburao Kadam's candidacy. Kadam's limited public presence in the constituency reflects Shiv Sena's acquiescence to BJP pressure, according to political analysts.

Within the MVA, Congress had staked its claim to the Hingoli constituency, but Shiv Sena (UBT) announced its candidate prematurely, causing discontent among some Congress leaders. Notably, a faction of Congress leaders distanced themselves during Ashtikar's nomination filing, while a group of NCP (S0) leaders is also stepping back from election proceedings, heightening tensions within the alliance.