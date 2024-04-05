Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Likely To Change Its Candidate From Jalgaon

Shiv Sena (UBT) recently shocked everyone by announcing the candidature of Parola municipal president Karan Pawar, who joined the party with Unmesh Patil, the sitting MP of Jalgaon. After these developments, BJP leader Girish Mahajan called A. T. Patil, former MP from Jalgaon, to BJP's district office immediately and held a closed-door discussion for an hour. Therefore, there is strong speculation that BJP will change its candidate in the Jalgaon constituency.

The candidature of Unmesh Patil, the sitting MP of Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency, was revoked due to party politics, and Smita Wagh was nominated instead. Unmesh Patil was displeased with this and immediately quit BJP, joining hands with Shiv Sena (UBT). It was expected that Unmesh Patil, who won by securing seven lakh votes, changed parties for the candidacy. As expected, Uddhav Thackeray nominated him for the Jalgaon Lok Sabha Constituency, but Patil rejected it, saying that he did not come for candidacy and requested Karan Pawar to be nominated instead of him. After that, Unmesh Patil and Karan Pawar received a warm welcome in Jalgaon city. BJP took serious notice of these unexpected developments.

In 2019, BJP's incumbent MP A. T. Patil's candidature was announced, but later, Unmesh Patil got the ticket. A. T. Patil was eyeing a ticket this year as well, whereas Unmesh Patil was expected to be nominated. However, the ticket went to Smita Wagh due to party politics in the district, leading to Unmesh Patil leaving the party.

Following this unexpected move, the party immediately contacted A. T. Patil. Later, Patil refrained from talking about his potential candidature from Jalgaon, saying that the election campaign was discussed during the meeting with Girish Mahajan. Due to this meeting, the district is now paying attention to whether the BJP candidate will be changed before the application is filed.