Load Shedding Impacts Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, And Other Areas Amidst Rising Power Demand |

In response to the surging electricity demand during the scorching summer season, areas including Wakad, Baner, Balewadi, Hinjewadi, Pimple Saudagar, Bawdhan, and Nigdi witnessed a brief period of cyclic load shading. The precautionary measure was taken to mitigate the risk of overloading the 220 KV Urse to Chinchwad power line, managed by MahaPareshan (Mahatransco), on Friday.

The 220 KV Urse to Chinchwad ultra-high voltage line serves as the primary electricity supplier to the Chinchwad 220 KV substation. However, due to the substantial increase in electricity demand, the power load on this line exceeded 750 amperes, necessitating load regulation of around 50 to 60 megawatts. To address the situation, Mahatransco instructed load regulation through its Chinchwad and Hinjewadi 220 KV substations, as well as the 132 KV Rahatni and NCL substations.

Between 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM, cyclic load shading was implemented on the power lines connected to these substations. This temporary reduction in power supply affected the aforementioned areas, including Hinjewadi, Wakad, Tathwade, Thergaon, Chinchwad, Pimpale Saudagar, Sangvi, Pimpale Nilakh, Punawale, Balewadi, Baner, Bawdhan, and Nigdi. The normal power supply was restored once the power load on the Urse to Chinchwad line subsided, approximately around 2 pm.