 Lightning Strike Kills 40 Goats in Satara District: Shepherd Narrowly Escapes
Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Lightning strike have killed 40 goats in Satara district on Wednesday. However, the shepherd, Jagannath Shripati Kolekar, narrowly escaped the death.

The incident took place in the Phaltan tehsil of Satara district.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the staff of the Wai Tehsil official arrived at the scene and conducted a Panchnama.

In the past two days, Wai, Phaltan and Kahtav tehsils has experienced sudden pre-monsoon rains, resulting in water entering nearby shops due to flooding at Bavdhan Naka.

The onset of rain at 4pm on Wednesday proved fatal for the goats in Pasrani, with strong winds and lightning. However, the shepherd, who was fortunate to be standing at a distance, remained unharmed.

Cattle death

Meanwhile, Khatav Tehsil, Mahadev Dinkar Yewle suffered the loss of two buffaloes due to a lightning strike during stormy rain around 5pm on Wednesday. The incident occurred when the buffaloes were tied under a tree. Following the tragic event, the Tehsil officials conducted an inspection and panchnama. Villagers have urged the government to provide immediate assistance to the affected farmer.

