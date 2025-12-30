 'Life-Giving Hands': Nashik District Hospital Breaks Stigma Around Infectious Diseases; Safely Delivers Hundreds Of Mothers
Pune

Doctors and nurses themselves face a significant risk of infection during such procedures. Yet, upholding the motto “Patient First”, the district hospital team performs these deliveries and surgeries using strict protocols and high vigilance

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
'Life-Giving Hands': Nashik District Hospital Breaks Stigma Around Infectious Diseases; Safely Delivers Hundreds of Mothers | Sourced

Nashik: Even today, society continues to hold a negative attitude toward infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B (HBsAg), Syphilis (VDRL), and Gonorrhoea. Delivering the babies of pregnant mothers suffering from these diseases is medically extremely challenging and risky. However, under the guidance of District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde, the medical team at Nashik District Hospital is breaking this social stigma by giving these mothers a new lease on life with utmost sensitivity and skill.

Doctors and nurses themselves face a significant risk of infection during such procedures. Yet, upholding the motto “Patient First”, the district hospital team performs these deliveries and surgeries using strict protocols and high vigilance. Special techniques and medicines are used to prevent the transmission of HIV from mother to child. Babies born to hepatitis B-positive mothers are given immediate vaccinations and immunoglobulin after birth to ensure long-term protection.

Social Commitment and Confidentiality

Due to the sensitive nature of these medical cases, the hospital maintains complete confidentiality. Patients are treated with dignity to ensure their confidence and emotional well-being remain intact. This approach has made Nashik District Hospital a role model for ideal patient care not only in the district but across the state.

Patient Care Statistics

The hospital’s record over the past year and a half is remarkable:

- Maternity Services (April 1, 2024, to date): Of 12,704 total deliveries, 99 mothers were HIV positive, 156 were hepatitis B positive, and 40 were syphilis (VDRL) positive. All deliveries were successful and safe.

- Eye Surgeries: 11,487 cataract and glaucoma procedures were performed, including surgeries for 43 patients who were HIV/hepatitis positive.

- Service to Prisoners: Over 57 inmates—often neglected by society—underwent surgeries for conditions such as hernia, fissures, and piles, all performed with confidentiality and compassionate care.

Doctors Speak

Paediatrician Dr Avinash Gore said, “Saving the baby of an infected mother from infection is our ‘golden hour’. Preventive medicines, vaccinations, and immunoglobulins within the first few hours after birth are crucial and are implemented very strictly here. When follow-up reports come back negative, it fills our team with immense pride. We are not just treating patients—we are shaping a healthy future generation.”

Additional District Surgeon & Plastic Surgeon Dr Nilesh Patil said, “Performing surgeries on patients with infectious diseases carries a risk of cuts or blood contact. The hospital uses world-class safety equipment and universal precautions. A patient’s physical wounds may heal, but the stigma in their minds is far more painful. Their trust is our greatest reward.”

District Surgeon Dr Charudatta Shinde said, “Every life is precious. Patients with infectious diseases need medical treatment as well as emotional support and respect. Our goal is to clear misconceptions and bring infected patients into the mainstream. A stigma-free society and healthy babies are our true reward.”

