Leopard dies on Pune-Solapur highway

A leopard was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Pune-Solapur highway near Kaledwadi, close to Pandharpur. The leopard is estimated to be between three to four years old and weighs over fifty kilograms, the forest department official said.

It was found dead on the side of the road. According to initial estimates, it was hit by an unknown vehicle travelling at high speed.



The area on the south side of the highway falls under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department and is home to a vast forest with a variety of trees and wild animals. The northern side of the highway is part of the Ujjani reservoir, and extensive farming in the region keeps farmers active day and night.

Forest officials take custody of leopard's body

As the leopard's presence went unnoticed for several days, farmers and residents of the area suffered significant losses. Forest officials have taken custody of the leopard's body for further examination to understand the cause of death.

Preventive measures needed

The incident caused a commotion in the area, with a lot of hustle and bustle even at night at the scene of the accident. Authorities are investigating the incident and urging drivers to be cautious while driving on the highway.

Highway expansion and increasing traffic in forested areas have led to a rise in wild animal fatalities. While Forest Department measures include speed breakers and barriers, greater awareness and responsible driving are needed to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife. Conservationists are urging the creation of wildlife corridors and reducing speed limits to protect wildlife in these areas.