Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Days after a Pune-based jeweler received a threat email from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, a social worker from the city received a death threat on October 18, Friday, at around 7 PM.

The FIR regarding the crime was lodged by the social worker at the Swargate Police Station on October 20, Sunday. He is a 40-year-old social worker who resides in Salisbury Park. Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Nandre is investigating the matter.

According to the FIR, the victim received a threat email from a fake Facebook account named Sumit Dada Ghule Patil. The man behind the account is suspected to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Threat to city jeweler

A few days ago, a well-known jeweler from Pune also received a threat email, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and demanding “crores of rupees.”

At present, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is in the news following the murder of leader Baba Siddique. The gang had previously threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links to the gang.