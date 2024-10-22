 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

At present, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is in the news following the murder of leader Baba Siddique. The gang had previously threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links to the gang.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Days after a Pune-based jeweler received a threat email from the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, a social worker from the city received a death threat on October 18, Friday, at around 7 PM.

The FIR regarding the crime was lodged by the social worker at the Swargate Police Station on October 20, Sunday. He is a 40-year-old social worker who resides in Salisbury Park. Senior Police Inspector Yuvraj Nandre is investigating the matter.

According to the FIR, the victim received a threat email from a fake Facebook account named Sumit Dada Ghule Patil. The man behind the account is suspected to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang.

Read Also
Lawrence Bishnoi To Contest Maharashtra Elections 2024? Gangster Gets Request From THIS Political...
article-image

Threat to city jeweler

FPJ Shorts
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Ektaa Kapoor Reacts To POCSO Case Over Obscene Scene Featuring 'Juvenile Girls' In Gandii Baat
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Maharashtra Ladka Bhau Yojana 2024: All You Need To Know About The Scheme Aimed At Providing Employment To Over 1 Lakh Youths
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Delhi: Elderly Man Robbed At Knife Point By Bike-Borne Thieves On Pretext Of Asking Directions In Vivek Vihar; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order
Mumbai: Reliance Jio Begins Dismantling Mobile Tower On School Building In Umerkhadi After Bombay HC Order

A few days ago, a well-known jeweler from Pune also received a threat email, with the sender claiming to be a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and demanding “crores of rupees.”

At present, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is in the news following the murder of leader Baba Siddique. The gang had previously threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. Some of those arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique have also alleged links to the gang.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20...

Pune Horror: Puppy Allegedly Burned Alive by NGO Staff; Another Animal Rights Activist Alleges ₹20...

3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced

3 New Amrit Bharat Trains Connecting Pune With Odisha, Bihar To Be Introduced

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Threat in Pune Rises: After City Jeweler, Social Worker Receives Threat Mail

Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half

Graphic! Two Die By Suicide On Railway Tracks Near Pune Station, Bodies Severed In Half

Pune: IT Raids at Wrestler Abhijit Katke's Home Days After Brother-in-Law Amol Balwadkar's Rebellion...

Pune: IT Raids at Wrestler Abhijit Katke's Home Days After Brother-in-Law Amol Balwadkar's Rebellion...