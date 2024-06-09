Latur News: Man Who Said He Would Be No More If Pankaja Munde Loses Dead, One Killed In Rain And More |

A 38-year old truck driver who made a video claiming he would be "no more" if BJP leader Pankaja Munde lost the Lok Sabha polls from Beed was crushed under a bus on Friday night in what police suspect may be a case of suicide.

The incident took place on Ahmedpur-Andhori road near Borgaon Pati at around 9pm and the victim has been identified as Sachin Kondiba Munde (38), a resident of Yestar in Latur's Ahmedpur, the Kingaon police station official said.

"The bus driver has been arrested, while a probe is underway to find out if it was an accident or a case of suicide. It happened when the Yalderwadi night halt bus stopped at Borgaon Pati. Sachin was standing behind the bus and was crushed to death when it reversed," he added.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus has been confiscated as part of the probe, Assistant Inspector Bahuasaheb Khandare of Kingaon police station said.

The infamous video

The deceased, who is unmarried and lived with his parents and brother, had released a video in which he claimed "Sachin will be no more if Pankaja Munde loses the poll". The video had gone viral at the time.

Pankaja Munde lost the Beed Lok Sabha poll to Congress Bajrang Sonawane by 6,553 votes in a very close contest. Incidentally results of the Beed poll was the last to be announced by the Election Commission in the early hours of June 5.

The deceased's kin said he was depressed since the poll result and had gone silent. His last rites were held on Saturday morning in the village, they added.

Motorcyclist killed after signboard falls on him amid rains in Latur

A 29-year-old man was killed after a signboard collapsed on him amid strong winds and rains in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Ahmedpur on Saturday evening, an official said.

The victim, Dnyaneshwar Balaji Sake, a resident of Ashta, was travelling to Shirur-Tajband on his motorcycle, he said.

The signboard displaying direction and distance on the highway collapsed due to strong winds and rain when he was passing under it, the official said.

An accidental death report was registered, he added.

Six held for abetting woman's suicide in Latur

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 30-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

Anita Balaji Lashkare, a resident of Vitthalnagar, committed suicide by jumping into a well on June 6, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, the police on Friday registered a case under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

The victim's father has alleged that his daughter and son-in-law were harassed and threatened by their relatives, the official said.

The six accused have been arrested, he said.

The father also complained to the superintendent of police, alleging that some policemen had refused to take note of his daughter's complaint about the threats and were disrespectful, he said.

Following an inquiry, the officer found responsible for the disrespectful treatment has been suspended, the official said.