Latur: Man Arrested for Cheating ASHA Workers of ₹24 Lakh | Representative Image

A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district for allegedly cheating four ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers of more than ₹24 lakh by promising to get them jobs in the state health department, police said on Wednesday.

While Sudhir Karbhari was nabbed and remanded in police custody till Saturday, co-accused Shrikant Dasrao Shinde and Rajratan Ramrao Suryawanshi were absconding, said a police official.

As per the complaint filed by Surekha Choudhary, an ASHA worker posted at Honali village in Deoni tehsil, between March 2021 and June 2024, the three accused collected a total of ₹24.3 lakh from her and three other ASHA workers, promising to provide them jobs in the sub-divisional health department.

They accused also provided them fake appointment letters, she claimed.

Deoni police are conducting further probe.