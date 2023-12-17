Latur Crime Diary: Cops Recover 34 Stolen Phones, Arrest Chain-Snatching Suspect With Valuables Worth Rs 26.86 Lakh |

The crime branch of the Latur police has successfully cracked down on a notorious gang, apprehending five of its members and recovering a cache of 34 stolen mobile phones with an estimated value of Rs 4.21 lakh, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

This operation was initiated in response to a complaint lodged at the Gandhi Chowk police station. In a swift and strategic move, separate teams were assembled to track down the thieves, leading to the sequential apprehension of the suspects as the investigation progressed. The police have registered a case under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the ongoing investigation aims to unravel further details about the gang's operations.

Chain-snatcher held in Latur; stolen jewellery recovered

In another incident, the Latur police arrested a 33-year-old man, identified as Shivaji Gholap, for his alleged involvement in snatching gold chains. This arrest proved instrumental in recovering not only the stolen jewellery but also a car, collectively valued at Rs 22.65 lakh. Gholap was apprehended from the MSRTC bus stop area on Friday.

Authorities assert that Gholap's arrest has enabled the resolution of at least three cases of chain-snatching in Latur and Dharashiv districts. The police are actively pursuing leads to locate his woman accomplice. The investigation is ongoing as they strive to unearth additional information surrounding the criminal activities.