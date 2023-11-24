Lalit Purnima At Pune University: All-Night Extravaganza Of Music, Dance, And Drama On This Saturday; Check Timings | Gaurav Kadam

Pune's cultural enthusiasts can once again revel in the much-anticipated 'Lalit Purnima' festival organised by the Centre for Performing Arts (Lalit Kala Kendra) at Savitribai Phule Pune University on November 25, coinciding with Tripuri Full Moon. The event promises a night filled with music and drama performances by alumni of the Fine Arts Center.

The festival's inauguration will be conducted by Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Parag Kalkar, with the presence of in-charge registrar Dr Vijay Khare and Head of Department of Centre for Performing Arts Pravin Bhole.

List of performances

For the past three years, Lalit Kala Kendra has successfully organised this festival on Tripuri Poornima, featuring impressive performances by alumni. Due to the overwhelming response, the centre has decided to continue the tradition this year. The festival will showcase diverse performances, including Prachi Vaidya's 'Adim Geet Katha,' Rituja Soman's 'Kathak Dance,' Dr Ruchira Kedar's 'Thumri and Dadra Gayan,' Ruchira Khot's 'Draupadi,' Shubham Sathe's 'Made in India,' Janhvi Marathe's 'Jo Aha So Aha,' Sanket Khedkar's 'Mukabhinay,' along with dance and musical compositions.

The festival will commence at 9:30 pm on Saturday and extend until 7 am on Sunday. The organisers encourage a wide audience to participate in this cultural celebration held at the Lalit Kala Kendra premises.