Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Invoke MCOCA Against Sassoon Hospital's Dean Sanjeev Thakur, Demands MLA Ravindra Dhangekar

After the Pune Police invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the drug racketeer Lalit Patil and his associates, Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar on Friday demanded that the same be applied to Sassoon Hospital's Dean Sanjeev Thakur, Rosary Education Group's Director Vinay Aranha, and police officers who allegedly aided Patil in various ways.

Dhangekar highlighted the alleged connection between individuals associated with Sassoon Hospital and the Lalit Patil case. He claimed, "Law enforcement agencies have uncovered substantial amounts of money and gold in the possession of the accused. Patil operated his illicit drug activities from within the hospital, offering bribes to various individuals, including doctors and police officers, during his stay for medical treatment."

Despite punitive measures taken against some police officers involved, there seems to be reluctance to take action against Dr Thakur, said Dhangekar. The Congress leader argued that there are efforts going on to shield him. He also urged for narcotic testing of both the investigating police officers and the hospital's dean.

Dhangekar stressed the need for prompt government action to bring Dr Thakur under the purview of the MCOCA Act. He added, "Until such action is taken, concerns and objections will persist in this ongoing case."

