 Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives Disciplinary Notice
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives Disciplinary Notice

Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives Disciplinary Notice

A disciplinary notice has been issued to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe from the Crime Branch for not adhering to the required uniform code during the initial court hearing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives Disciplinary Notice |

Amidst the ongoing Lalit Patil drug case, the court has taken serious action against the investigating officer who appeared in plain clothes during court proceedings, which violated regulations. A disciplinary notice has been issued to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe from the Crime Branch for not adhering to the required uniform code during the initial court hearing.

The notice from the court specifies the violation and instructs ACP Sunil Tambe to provide a written explanation for his actions through the Pune Police Commissioner within 15 days. If the report is not received within the given timeframe, the court will escalate the matter to the disciplinary authority.

Read Also
Who Is Bhushan Patil? Chemical Engineer Brother Of Lalit Patil, Who Would Produce MDMA In Nashik
article-image

During the Drug Racket Case hearing in the court of First Class Magistrate AC Birajdar on Monday, individuals arrested in the drug racket case, Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balakwade, were presented before the court after their police custody ended.

Here's why Court issued the notice

ACP Sunil Tambe's appearance in plain clothes caught the court's attention. The judge inquired why he hadn't attended the proceedings in uniform, emphasizing the legal requirement to do so. ACP Tambe expressed his intention to be more mindful in the future, but the court stressed that appearing in court without the proper uniform, especially for those in positions of responsibility, is a breach of the rules. Wearing a uniform during court proceedings is mandatory by law, and failing to do so not only reflects poorly on the police department but also affects the reputation and image of the court. Consequently, the court is considering sending a report to the disciplinary authority regarding this matter.

DCP (Crime Branch) Amol Zende declined to comment on the issue, saying, "I don't want to comment on this issue; please exclude my comment in this regard."

Read Also
Pune: Who is Lalit Patil? The Man Who Ran A Drug Cartel from Sassoon Hospital Ward
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Finally, Bhide Wada Will Be A National Monument': Politicians Welcome Bombay HC's Ruling

'Finally, Bhide Wada Will Be A National Monument': Politicians Welcome Bombay HC's Ruling

Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives...

Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives...

Mild Earthquake Tremors Shakes Satara District In Maharashtra

Mild Earthquake Tremors Shakes Satara District In Maharashtra

From October 17 to 26: Check Details And Timings Of Block On Mumbai Pune Expressway For Gantry...

From October 17 to 26: Check Details And Timings Of Block On Mumbai Pune Expressway For Gantry...

Pune: PMPML Cracks Down On Ticketless Passengers, Collects ₹3.92 Lakh In 15 Days

Pune: PMPML Cracks Down On Ticketless Passengers, Collects ₹3.92 Lakh In 15 Days