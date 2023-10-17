Lalit Patil Drugs Case: Investigating Officer ACP Sunil Tambe Appears In Plain Clothes, Receives Disciplinary Notice |

Amidst the ongoing Lalit Patil drug case, the court has taken serious action against the investigating officer who appeared in plain clothes during court proceedings, which violated regulations. A disciplinary notice has been issued to Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunil Tambe from the Crime Branch for not adhering to the required uniform code during the initial court hearing.

The notice from the court specifies the violation and instructs ACP Sunil Tambe to provide a written explanation for his actions through the Pune Police Commissioner within 15 days. If the report is not received within the given timeframe, the court will escalate the matter to the disciplinary authority.

During the Drug Racket Case hearing in the court of First Class Magistrate AC Birajdar on Monday, individuals arrested in the drug racket case, Bhushan Patil and Abhishek Balakwade, were presented before the court after their police custody ended.

Here's why Court issued the notice

ACP Sunil Tambe's appearance in plain clothes caught the court's attention. The judge inquired why he hadn't attended the proceedings in uniform, emphasizing the legal requirement to do so. ACP Tambe expressed his intention to be more mindful in the future, but the court stressed that appearing in court without the proper uniform, especially for those in positions of responsibility, is a breach of the rules. Wearing a uniform during court proceedings is mandatory by law, and failing to do so not only reflects poorly on the police department but also affects the reputation and image of the court. Consequently, the court is considering sending a report to the disciplinary authority regarding this matter.

DCP (Crime Branch) Amol Zende declined to comment on the issue, saying, "I don't want to comment on this issue; please exclude my comment in this regard."

